Hill scheduled to start as New York hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (55-49, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (54-48, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -123, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Mets are 32-19 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Javier Baez leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 29-23 away from home. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .329 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-2. Sonny Gray earned his third victory and India went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Miguel Castro registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 23 home runs and is slugging .508.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 48 extra base hits and 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).