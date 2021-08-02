Durham sprinter Desmond Jackson suspended from Paralympics before competing

More from the series 2020 Summer Olympics: North Carolina athletes Here’s a look at The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer’s coverage of athletes with ties to North Carolina competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021. Expand All

Paralympic sprinter Desmond Jackson of Durham has been suspended from the Paralympic Games in Tokyo after failing a drug test, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said.

Jackson, 21, told ABC11 he inadvertently took an over-the-counter drug during the U.S. Trials called DHEA, which purports to aid metabolism and quell stress.

The supplement is not approved by the United States Anti-Doping Agency and is classified as a steroid.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, first reported the news Monday afternoon. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency confirmed the suspension to The News & Observer Monday night.

“In light of Mr. Jackson’s public comments, we can confirm that an in-competition test conducted by USADA on June 18, 2021 resulted in an adverse analytical finding,” USADA spokesman Adam Woullard wrote in an email to the N&O. “Under the rules, Mr. Jackson is provisionally suspended from competition as of July 8, 2021, and will go through the adjudication process, as is every athlete’s right.”

He has the opportunity later in the month to have a hearing with the USADA to clear his name.

“I’m devastated,” Jackson told ABC11. “Just think years of hard work, four of five years, really more. It’s an investment for your entire life and it’s thrown away over two pills that you take.”

Jackson graduated from Hillside High School in 2017, and Campbell University in 2021, where he also competed in track.

Jackson has Paralympic experience under his belt already, placing 7th in the long jump in the 2016 Rio games, The News & Observer reported in 2019. He has participated in the World Championships in years past, most recently in 2019.

After the COVID-19 outbreak last year, he continued to train for the Olympics after the Tokyo games were postponed.

Jackson told ABC11 he plans to compete in the world championships next year, which also will be held in Japan.

The Paralympics are in Tokyo Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.