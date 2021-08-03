Snell, Padres to take on Manaea, Athletics

San Diego Padres (61-47, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-47, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -190, Padres +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Diego will square off on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 30-24 on their home turf. Oakland is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 70 total runs batted in.

The Padres are 25-25 in road games. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Athletics won the last meeting 10-4. Sean Manaea earned his eighth victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Blake Snell took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 70 RBIs and is batting .280.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .477.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), James Kaprielian: (shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).