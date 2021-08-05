Giolito scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (45-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-44, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (2-1, 4.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -255, Royals +213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 38-18 on their home turf. Chicago is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Royals have gone 17-35 away from home. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .301, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .353.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Dylan Cease recorded his eighth victory and Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Kris Bubic registered his fifth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .447.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 44 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.59 ERA

Royals: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Brad Keller: (back), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (shoulder), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).