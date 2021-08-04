Taillon scheduled to start as New York hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (57-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.20 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -270, Orioles +223; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will face off on Wednesday.

The Yankees are 28-24 on their home turf. New York is slugging .391 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Orioles are 21-37 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .321.

The Yankees won the last meeting 13-1. Luis Gil earned his first victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Alexander Wells took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with 35 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 60 RBIs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .239 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Chris Gittens: (ankle).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Hartman: (covid-19), Chris Davis: (back).