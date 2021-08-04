Brault, Pirates to face Peralta, Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.17 ERA, .86 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -281, Pirates +231; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will square off on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 30-25 on their home turf. Milwaukee's lineup has 130 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Pirates have gone 18-36 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective .235 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .302.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-5. David Bednar notched his third victory and Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Pittsburgh. Blaine Hardy registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 116 hits and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .220 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Hunter Strickland: (covid-19), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Dylan File: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).