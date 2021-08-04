Musgrove scheduled to start for Padres at Athletics

San Diego Padres (62-47, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-48, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-7, 3.02 ERA, .96 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 4.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -105, Padres -115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 30-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland's lineup has 132 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 28 homers.

The Padres have gone 26-25 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-1. Blake Snell earned his fifth victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Sean Manaea took his seventh loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 53 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits and is batting .283.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), James Kaprielian: (shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).