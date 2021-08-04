Gilbert scheduled to start for Mariners at Rays

Seattle Mariners (58-50, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-44, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Rays: Josh Fleming (8-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -156, Mariners +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rays Wednesday.

The Rays are 34-22 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is slugging .405 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .515 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Mariners are 25-27 in road games. Seattle has slugged .382 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .490.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Yusei Kikuchi earned his seventh victory and Abraham Toro went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Luis Patino registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .476.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 66 RBIs and is batting .220.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).