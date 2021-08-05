Toronto FC hosts New York City FC after 3 straight home draws

New York City FC (8-5-3) vs. Toronto FC (3-9-5)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC plays New York City FC after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

New York City FC put together a 12-8-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-5-3 in road games. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 29 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Ayo Akinola (injured), Auro (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), Talles Magno (injured).