LeBlanc scheduled to start for St. Louis against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (54-54, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-54, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.77 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +101, Braves -119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Atlanta will square off on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 30-23 on their home turf. St. Louis is slugging .385 as a unit. Tyler O'Neill leads the club with a .505 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Braves have gone 27-27 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .428 this season. Austin Riley leads the club with a .519 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-4. Chris Martin notched his first victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Giovanny Gallegos took his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 21 home runs and is slugging .503.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 115 hits and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).