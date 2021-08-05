Juventus’ women’s team apologizes for racist tweet

Juventus has apologized after the official Twitter account of its women’s team posted a photograph of a player making a racist gesture.

The image attracted thousands of replies before it was deleted and the club issued an apology via the social media platform.

The post said: “We sincerely apologize that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination.”

The Italian club is in Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy clash with the Catalan club. The men's and women's teams from the two clubs will play back-to-back games.