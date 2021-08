Canada's Evan Dunfee, front right, Germany's Jonathan Hilbert, fourth from right, and Norway's Havard Haukenes, third from right, and others compete in the men's 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) AP

In a story published August 6, 2021, about the 50-kilometer race walk at the Tokyo Games, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of the 50-kilometer race walk at the 2016 Olympics. Canadian athlete Evan Dunfee wasn't stripped of a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro.