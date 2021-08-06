Seattle to visit New York Friday

Seattle Mariners (58-52, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (59-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Yankees: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -150, Mariners +125; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will face off on Friday.

The Yankees are 30-24 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Gerrit Cole leads them with a mark of 12.2.

The Mariners are 25-29 in road games. Seattle's lineup has 138 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Chad Green earned his fifth victory and Joey Gallo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Paul Sewald registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 58 RBIs and is batting .220.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 68 RBIs and is batting .218.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).