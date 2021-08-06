Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Stroman expected to start for the Mets against Phillies

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Mets (56-52, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-53, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-10, 2.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -112, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will meet on Friday.

The Phillies are 31-21 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .403.

The Mets are 23-32 in road games. New York is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Dominic Smith with an average of .257.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Zack Wheeler earned his sixth victory and Nick Maton went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 53 extra base hits and is batting .244.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 37 extra base hits and 63 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Braves

August 06, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Quantrill scheduled to start for Cleveland against Detroit

August 06, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Weathers expected to start as San Diego hosts Arizona

August 06, 2021 3:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service