Durham Paralympic athlete Desmond Jackson ‘devastated’ by USADA suspension, plans appeal

After Paralympic track and field athlete Desmond Jackson received an email from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency saying that he tested positive for a banned substance, he immediately called his mom.

Deborah Jackson said she and her son often took time to ensure he did not take anything he was not permitted to take, she told The News & Observer on Tuesday.

How, she wondered, could this have happened?

Monday, The N&O confirmed with the USADA that Desmond tested positive for a banned substance in a test following the U.S. Paralympic trials, and that he would no longer participate in the Paralympic games in Tokyo. This news came just weeks before the start of the Paralympics, set to begin Aug. 24.

According to the USADA’s online database, Desmond, of Durham, who competes in sprints and the long jump, has not been sanctioned for using a banned substance in records dating back to 2012.

Deborah Jackson told the N&O they traced the banned substance, DHEA, back to a supplement Desmond took. She said in an email to the N&O that Desmond’s coach, Jamaal Daniels, “instructed him to take two pills which he told him was for muscle recovery.”

Daniels declined to comment when reached by The News & Observer by phone Wednesday. He also did not respond to an email or text message from The N&O.

“Desmond is that person, he’s not gonna go against the grain,” Deborah said. “He’s not gonna kick back or fight you and say, ‘why’ or ‘I don’t need to do this.’ If somebody is telling him that in his best interest, he’s thinking that he knows his best.”

Desmond ran track at Durham’s Hillside High School, where he graduated in 2017, and at Campbell in 2021. He competes in the T42 classification, which applies to athletes with a single, above-the-knee amputation or a disability that is comparable.

Jackson has Paralympic experience under his belt already, placing 7th in the long jump in the 2016 Rio games. He has also participated in the World Championships, most recently in 2019.

When he first heard the news, he believed it was a mistake. After a while, reality began to set in.

“I was just devastated,” Desmond said. “Because I knew, at that time, it was unlikely that I would be going to Tokyo.”

The substance he tested positive for, DHEA, is a hormone produced by your body’s adrenal glands, according to an entry on the Mayo Clinic’s registry of supplements.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people use DHEA as an anti-aging therapy, and to improve physical performance. DHEA is also used to treat depression and symptoms of menopause in women.

Deborah said Desmond took two pills, later thought to be DHEA supplements, for muscle recovery.

“They made reference to the ingredients and then we started backtracking, and trying to figure out what had been done differently,” Deborah said. “And the only change in routine was those two pills.”

Desmond said he’d never heard of the DHEA supplement before he said he was instructed to take it. When he researched it later, he found warnings about using DHEA.

He told The N&O he believed Daniels had vetted the supplement.

“I knew he approved of it, but I thought that he had actually did the background research on what he was giving me,” Desmond said.

“I’m devastated because I’m missing my opportunity to show my talent. Something I’ve been working on for years, many years in the making.”

Planning an appeal

Adam Woullard, Director of Communications at the USADA, told The News & Observer in an email on Monday that “an in-competition test conducted by USADA on June 18, 2021 resulted in an adverse analytical finding.

“Under the rules, Mr. Jackson is provisionally suspended from competition as of July 8, 2021, and will go through the adjudication process, as is every athlete’s right,” Woullard wrote.

Desmond does plan to appeal the USADA ruling, Deborah told The N&O. She also believes the USADA needs to better educate athletes on what is and is not permissible. The information that USADA currently provides, she said, should be able to be understood at a “fifth grade-level.”

“The information they provide may not be for a lay person,” Deborah said. “You may have a parent who’s trying to guide their young athlete through this whole maze, and they may not completely understand it.”

‘Don’t let your guard down’

This incident has driven a wedge into the Jacksons’ relationship with Daniels, Deborah told the N&O.

Desmond had been training Daniels for more than five years. It was under Daniels’ tutelage that Desmond first qualified for the Rio Paralympics in 2016, in the long jump. Daniels worked at the time as a track coach and junior varsity football coach at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Cary. The Jacksons met with Daniels and interviewed him as a potential personal coach for Desmond, who was 15 at the time.

Training with Daniels for more than five years, they’d established a level of trust, Deborah said.

“We had a general idea of what to do and not do and clearly it was working because he never tested positive,” Deborah said. “This whole thing is about trust. He trusted this person of five-plus years, who was in our circle, who said, this is perfectly safe, it’s for muscle recovery. It won’t hurt him.

“And had we done our due diligence, or had I done my due diligence, it could have been different. But this was about trusting the person who has guided you not only to Rio, but now working to go to Tokyo.”

Deborah and Desmond want to help others looking to further their athletic careers.

“We want to let parents and other athletes know: Don’t let your guard down,” Deborah said. “Be a little bit more astute, try to hone in on the dos and the don’ts. And there are new drugs every day. Like people say: all natural supplements are not natural. Make sure that you know the ingredients in all the things that you ingest, and take care of you.”

“I know before this, I wasn’t concerned with ever getting in trouble with USADA over a drug,” Desmond said. “And now, I’m in the mix, and I know a lot more now than I did before.”

Despite not participating in this year’s Paralympics, he plans to compete in the world championships next year, and other competitions to come.

“This is my career,” Desmond said. “I started running at a very young age and I’ve taken it seriously this whole time. So now, I’m on an even bigger mission because I’m trying to get what I believe is mine. Earning a medal, hopefully a gold medal, and a world record next year at the world championships.”