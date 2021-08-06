Who are the Carolina Hurricanes’ new players? Here’s a look at the incoming group

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear (74) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators center Colin Blackwell (42) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes have often put up a “New Guy” nameplate in the locker room when someone joins the team.

Do that this season and they might need a seating chart with so many new names and faces.

Gone are Dougie Hamilton, Brock McGinn, Warren Foegele, Morgan Geekie, Jake Bean, Petr Mrazek, Alex Nedeljkovic and James Reimer.

Incoming are Ian Cole, Tony DeAngelo, Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan, Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, Brendan Smith and Josh Leivo. All but Bear, who was traded to Carolina from Edmonton, signed as free agents.

That’s a lot of turnover. Are the Canes, the Central Division champions last season, improved? That remains to be seen as the NHL reverts to the old divisions and an 82-game regular season, which starts for the Canes on Oct. 14 against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena.

Here’s a look at the Canes’ new crew, with comments made during their respective Zoom interviews.

Forwards

Derek Stepan

Cap hit: $1.35 million

Plus: The veteran, 31, has served as an alternate captain on two teams, gives the Canes added strength up the middle and is a right-shot center.

Minus: A torn left labrum limited him to 20 games with Ottawa last season. He had shoulder surgery and says he has rehabbed and recovered. “I was 100 percent a month ago,” he said.

Fun fact: The family dog, Sochi Jake, was brought back from the Sochi Olympics in 2014. The breed? “Souchi street dog,” he said. Officially, a Lab/Shepherd mix.

Quotable: “I wanted to be part of a team that is already well-oiled, ready to go, has been in the playoffs, knows what they’re doing and how to compete each night.”

Rick Scuteri AP

Josh Leivo

Cap hit: $750,000

Plus: The right-shot winger, 28, brings energy to his play and can be used on the power play if needed. Had 33 hits in 38 games last season.

Minus: Leivo will be playing for his fourth team in four years and has another new system to learn.

Fun fact: No. 17 has been Leivo’s favorite number, but Rod Brind’Amour retired that one with the Canes. Leivo will wear No. 41, saying he used the ages of his two sons, who are 4 and 1.

Quotable: “I’ve had some up and down years but I’m looking to getting on a team where I’m appreciated fully and can show what I’ve got. I think this is a good group for that.”

Defensemen

Ian Cole

Cap hit: $2.9 million

Plus: Start with his two Stanley Cup rings. Add in almost 700 games of regular-season and playoff experience. Cole blocked 92 shots in 52 games last season and had a plus-21 plus/minus rating with Colorado and Minnesota.

Minus: At 32, the NHL miles are starting to add up for Cole. Being a shutdown defenseman involves a lot of heavy-lifting, and he’s headed back into an 82-game season,

Fun fact: Cole got in a flight with the US Navy’s famed Blue Angels in Minnesota in June, going up in an F-18 fighter jet. “It was so cool,” he told NHL.com.

Quotable: “Playing against the Canes, especially in Raleigh, the first 10 minutes of the first period were an absolute fire drill trying to keep up with them. I always thought they were one of the best teams we played every year.”

Minnesota Wild defenseman Ian Cole (28) calls out against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) David Becker AP

Ethan Bear

Cap hit: $2 million

Plus: He’s young (24), he’s strong and calls himself a “pretty well rounded two-way defenseman.” His right shot adds value.

Minus: Traded from Edmonton, he’s leaving Western Canada to move to the Southeast in the U.S. and to a new team and teammates. The transition will take time.

Fun fact: Bear says he has two dogs, a Yorkie and a miniature Dachshund. “Easy to travel with,” he said.

Quotable: “I wanted to come to a winning organization with a young core. It kind of gives me butterflies. It’s something I’ve always wanted and it’s something that I needed right now.”

Tony DeAngelo

Cap hit: $1 million

Plus: DeAngelo, if focused and on his game, can give the Canes the kind of offense from the blue line that Dougie Hamilton supplied and could replace Hamilton as the quarterback the first power-play unit.

Minus: DeAngelo’s work in the defensive zone can be spotty. There’s also his spotty past. He says he’s a changed man. As Canes GM Don Waddell said after signing DeAngelo, “The proof’s in the pudding.”

Fun fact: DeAngelo had 25 goals and 89 points in 55 games in junior in the Ontario Hockey League in 2014-15, when he was named D-man of the year. He also had 115 penalty minutes.

Quotable: “I’ve made some mistakes along the way, obviously stuff I regretted. I tried to improve on it. Now I just have to prove it to the Hurricanes.”

Brendan Smith

Cap hit: $800,00

Plus: Smith, 32, believes toughness is a big part of his game and is willing to provide it. His aggressive style forces opponents into penalties — he drew 25 last season, fifth in the NHL and the most among defensemen.

Minus: Smith took 25 penalties of his own, including five majors, to finish second in the league to Washington’s Tom WIlson, who had 26 penalties.

Fun fact: Smith was able to make his NHL debut for the Detroit Red Wings in November 2011 after the Wings traded former Canes D-man Mike Commodore.

Quotable: “I think I play a tough-nosed game, being physical and hard. I think when you watch the playoffs, those are the kind of teams that go deep.”

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Cap hit: $4.5 million

Plus: Andersen, 31, has won 226 games in his career with Anaheim and Toronto and averaged 61 starts and 34 wins in the four seasons for the Maple Leafs before last season.

Minus: A knee injury limited Andersen to 23 starts in the 2020-21 season, leading to the worst goals-against average (2.96) and save percentage (.895) of his career.

Fun fact: Andersen was born in Herning, Denmark, which also produced NHL forward Frans Nielsen.

Quotable: “The culture from the coaching staff on down I think is really good and they’ve had good years previously and are building to keep reaching toward something that can compete for a Cup. I think that’s really important.”

Antti Raanta

Cap hit: $2 million

Plus: Derek Stepan, a former Raanta teammate, said the goalie is very competitive, noting, “When he’s going it’s like there’s a calming presence behind you.”

Minus: Because of injuries Raanta, 32, has played more than 40 games in a season just once in his career — 47 with Arizona in 2017-18.

Fun fact: Raanta was traded by the New York Rangers, along with Stepan, to the Arizona Coyotes for defenseman Tony DeAngelo in June 2017.

Quotable: “If you think about injuries all the time you’ll get hurt for sure, because that’s in your mind. I’ll just try to block those memories and get a fresh new start now.”