Wizards re-sign guard Raul Neto

The Washington Wizards have re-signed guard Raul Neto.

The team announced the move Saturday. Neto averaged a career-high 8.7 points in 2020-21. He appeared in 64 games with 22 starts.

“We are very pleased to bring Raul back after the career year he had for us last season,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said. “He was one of our most consistent players with a toughness and tenacity on both ends of the floor that allowed him to lead our second unit and step in when called upon as a starter.”

The Wizards signed Neto as a free agent in November. The Brazilian spent the previous season with Philadelphia and played his first four NBA seasons with Utah.