Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Red Sox

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox (65-48, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-50, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-7, 5.21 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -213, Red Sox +178; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Blue Jays Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 30-24 on their home turf. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .325, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .403.

The Red Sox have gone 32-26 away from home. Boston has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads the club with 27, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Matt Barnes notched his sixth victory and Alex Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Adam Cimber took his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .532.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 116 hits and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Jarren Duran: (health protocols), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring), J.D. Martinez: (covid-19).

