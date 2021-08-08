Davies expected to start as Cubs host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (65-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-60, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (8-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +163, White Sox -191; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Cubs Sunday.

The Cubs are 31-23 in home games in 2020. The Chicago pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Kyle Hendricks leads them with a mark of 6.8.

The White Sox are 27-26 on the road. Chicago has a collective .249 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .292.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-0. Carlos Rodon recorded his ninth victory and Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Adbert Alzolay took his 12th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 40 RBIs and is batting .230.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 home runs and is batting .247.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).