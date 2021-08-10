Scherzer scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Philadelphia

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-45, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-53, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.75 ERA, .89 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +145, Dodgers -166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Phillies Tuesday.

The Phillies are 34-21 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 68 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers have gone 31-25 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .402.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-0. Zack Wheeler earned his fifth victory and Hoskins went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Clayton Kershaw took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper is third on the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and has 64 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Connor Brogdon: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (achilles), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).