New York Yankees to visit the Kansas City Royals

New York Yankees (62-51, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-63, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD Royals: Brady Singer (3-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +103, Yankees -122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Joey Gallo and the Yankees will take on the Royals Wednesday.

The Royals are 29-26 in home games in 2020. Kansas City is hitting a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Salvador Perez with an average of .278.

The Yankees are 30-26 on the road. New York is slugging .391 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the team with a slugging percentage of .501.

The Royals won the last meeting 8-4. Josh Staumont recorded his second victory and Perez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Kansas City. Nestor Cortes Jr. registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 47 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 26 home runs and is batting .214.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).