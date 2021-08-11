Toussaint expected to start as Braves host the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (61-53, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (9-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -113, Reds -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Cincinnati will square off on Wednesday.

The Braves are 30-28 on their home turf. The Atlanta pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Reds have gone 30-26 away from home. Cincinnati is slugging .429 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a slugging percentage of .567.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his eighth victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Heath Hembree took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is slugging .481.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 23 home runs and has 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Reds: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Alex Blandino: (hand).