Rasmussen scheduled to start for Rays at Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (69-45, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-50, second in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Rays +112; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Tampa Bay will square off on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 34-23 on their home turf. Boston is hitting a collective batting average of .259 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with an average of .307.

The Rays are 34-23 on the road. Tampa Bay is slugging .413 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .518.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 20-8. Nathan Eovaldi earned his 10th victory and Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Josh Fleming took his sixth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 122 hits and has 60 RBIs.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 105 hits and has 52 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .285 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 7-3, .257 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (knee).