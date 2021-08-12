Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (56-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-74, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-5, 6.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.79 ERA, .92 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -145, Tigers +126; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Orioles Thursday.

The Orioles are 17-36 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .383.

The Tigers are 24-35 on the road. The Detroit offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-2. Tarik Skubal earned his eighth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Matt Harvey registered his 11th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini is second on the Orioles with 60 RBIs and is batting .256.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and is slugging .465.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .264 batting average, 7.55 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion), Chris Davis: (back).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).