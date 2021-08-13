Widener expected to start for Arizona against San Diego

San Diego Padres (66-50, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-80, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +176, Padres -204; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will square off on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 21-35 in home games in 2020. Arizona has slugged .373 this season. Jake Faria leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Padres have gone 26-26 away from home. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Manny Machado leads the club with a .510 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-0. Blake Snell earned his sixth victory and Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Madison Bumgarner took his seventh loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .415.

Cronenworth leads the Padres with 47 extra base hits and 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .215 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Padres: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).