Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders FC (9-3-6) vs. Portland Timbers (7-8-2)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +149, Seattle +180, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference action.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and recorded 41 assists.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Diego Chara.

Seattle: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Will Bruin (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Abdoulaye Cissoko (injured).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

News

Thursday Sports in Brief

August 13, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Nashville SC faces DC United in conference play

August 13, 2021 3:16 AM

Sports

Chicago faces Columbus after Stojanovic’s 2-goal game

August 13, 2021 3:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service