Luzardo scheduled to start as Miami hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (52-65, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (48-67, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-12, 4.71 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 7.36 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -124, Cubs +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Marlins Friday.

The Marlins are 27-27 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 78 total runs batted in.

The Cubs have gone 21-37 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Ian Happ with a mark of .283.

The Cubs won the last meeting 2-0. Alec Mills earned his third victory and Joc Pederson went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Chicago. Zach Thompson took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 100 hits and has 78 RBIs.

Happ leads the Cubs with 28 RBIs and is batting .176.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .267 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cubs: 1-9, .225 batting average, 8.05 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (illness), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).