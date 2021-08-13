Greinke expected to start for the Astros against Angels

Houston Astros (68-46, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +131, Astros -151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are 31-28 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Astros have gone 31-23 away from home. Houston has slugged .439 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .525 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-1. Brandon Bielak earned his second victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Andrew Heaney registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 67 extra base hits and is batting .265.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and has 67 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (undisclosed).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).