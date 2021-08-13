Irvin, Athletics to face Dunning, Rangers

Oakland Athletics (67-48, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (40-75, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-7, 4.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +146, Athletics -167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to play the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The Rangers are 26-30 on their home turf. Texas has slugged .365 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Athletics are 33-23 on the road. Oakland has a collective .236 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .322.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. James Kaprielian earned his sixth victory and Marte went 4-for-5 with an RBI for Oakland. Jordan Lyles took his ninth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .486.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 112 hits and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .173 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Josh Harrison: (quad).