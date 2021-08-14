Whitecaps play 5th consecutive draw, tie Earthquakes 0-0

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) defends the ball from San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson (93) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) AP

Maxime Crépeau had his third shutout in 13 starts this season and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 on Friday night.

Vancouver (3-7-8) has played five consecutive draws — the longest stretch in the MLS since the Chicago Fire tied six straight in 2014. San Jose (5-7-7) extended its league-best unbeaten run to eight matches — with just two wins.

Crépeau dove to his left to deflect Jeremy Ebobisse’s shot from distance off the post in the 62nd minute.

San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski had his third shutout of the season.