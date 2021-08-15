Charlotte Observer Logo
Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Philadelphia

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-56, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (6-11, 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (1-3, 6.80 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +123, Reds -145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Cincinnati will play on Saturday.

The Phillies are 35-24 in home games in 2020. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 11.

The Reds are 32-27 on the road. Cincinnati is slugging .433 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .585.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-1. Tyler Mahle earned his 10th victory and Votto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Zack Wheeler took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper is second on the Phillies with 47 extra base hits and is batting .294.

Votto leads the Reds with 26 home runs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .219 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee).

