Corbin expected to start as Nationals host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (60-56, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-66, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-7, 3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-11, 5.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +155, Braves -179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Nationals Saturday.

The Nationals are 29-31 in home games in 2020. Washington has slugged .416 this season. Juan Soto leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Braves are 29-27 on the road. Atlanta's lineup has 165 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 25 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-2. Charlie Morton secured his 11th victory and Travis d'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Josiah Gray took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 62 RBIs and is batting .304.

Duvall leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is batting .225.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .244 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 8-2, .227 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).