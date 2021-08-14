Rockies to face Giants on the road

Colorado Rockies (51-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-41, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -205, Rockies +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will face off on Saturday.

The Giants are 39-17 in home games in 2020. The San Francisco pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Kevin Gausman leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Rockies are 13-44 on the road. Colorado has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 18, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Anthony DeSclafani recorded his 11th victory and Wilmer Flores went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Austin Gomber registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 45 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 43 extra base hits and 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .301 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).