Gilbert throws no-hitter as Diamondbacks beat Padres 7-0

Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 7-0 Saturday night with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Gilbert joined Bumpus Jones in his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892, and Bobo Holloman for the St. Louis Browns on May 6, 1953, as the only players with a no-hitter in their first start.

The eight no-hitters matched the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

Gilbert (1-1) struck out Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim in the ninth before Tommy Pham lined out to center fielder Ketel Marte. Joyous Diamondbacks players threw their gloves in the air and rushed the mound, mobbing the surprising hero who spent six seasons in the minors and was selected in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft last winter.

San Diego's Joe Musgrove (8-8) allowed six runs in five innings.

RED SOX 16, ORIOLES 2

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale got the win in his first big league game in two years, and the Red Sox hit five homers.

The 32-year-old Sale (1-0) completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up two runs on consecutive homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third.

The Orioles dropped their 10th straight game.

Rafael Devers got Boston off to a fast start with a three-run homer in the first against Jorge López (3-13). J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and Bobby Dalbec added a solo shot during a seven-run fifth inning — right after Sale left to a loud ovation.

Dalbec hit his second solo homer an inning later, and Hunter Renfroe connected in the eighth.

Sale last pitched in the majors when he started on Aug. 13, 2019. The seven-time All-Star had surgery on his 31st birthday — March 30, 2020 — and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

BRAVES 12, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game for Atlanta, and Dansby Swanson had two homers and six RBIs.

Albies’ 22nd homer — a two-run shot off Patrick Corbin (6-12) in the fifth inning — landed in the Washington bullpen in left-center field.

Atlanta won for the ninth time in 11 games. It is tied with Philadelphia for the top spot in the NL East.

Braves left-hander Max Fried (10-7) allowed one earned run in six innings.

The rebuilding Nationals have lost 11 of 12 and are 10-29 since July 1.

CARDINALS 9, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered and drove in four runs, leading St. Louis to its fifth straight win.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs for the Cardinals, and Edmundo Sosa went 4 for 4.

St. Louis broke it open when it scored four times with two out in the seventh. Goldschmidt hit a two-run single before Arenado went deep, sending a drive to left for his 24th homer.

Jon Lester (4-6) got his first win since he was acquired in a trade with Washington on July 30. The left-hander permitted one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Kansas City right-hander Brad Keller (7-12) allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES 6, REDS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

Moore (2-3) threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Héctor Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth.

Andrew McCutchen and Ronald Torreyes homered for the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta for the NL East lead. It was just the Phillies’ second win in the last five since an eight-game winning streak vaulted them into first place.

Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (6-12) permitted three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

TIGERS 6, INDIANS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera is still looking for his 500th career homer, but his leadoff walk sparked Detroit’s two-run eighth inning.

Cabrera singled, flied out, was hit by a pitch and walked. The last two results drew loud boos from the crowd of 32,845, hoping to see the milestone homer.

Eric Haase's bloop two-run single against Bryan Shaw (5-6) put the Tigers ahead to stay in the eighth.

Michael Fulmer (5-4) got three outs for the win. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

DODGERS 2, METS 1, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning to lift the Dodgers over the Mets after Will Smith homered in the seventh for the first hit off New York starter Taijuan Walker.

The 10-inning win was the second in two nights for the Dodgers, who were 1-12 in extra-inning games entering the series opener Friday.

Yennsy Diaz (0-2) struck out Chris Taylor before Bellinger, who hooked a potential go-ahead double just foul down the first-base line in the seventh, laced one a few feet inside the line this time to score automatic runner Corey Seager.

Phil Bickford (2-1) got the final two outs of the ninth and struck out the first two batters in the 10th before Corey Knebel retired Brandon Nimmo to earn his third save.

TWINS 12, RAYS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched six effective innings for Minnesota, and Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer.

Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Ryan Jeffers also went deep for the Twins, who won for the third time in four games. Maeda (6-4) allowed three singles, struck out four and walked one.

Tampa Bay entered the game having scored at least eight runs in seven straight games on its road trip, just the third team to accomplish that feat in the modern era, according to STATS. It was shut out for the first time since July 17.

Michael Wacha (2-4) gave up seven runs and 11 hits in five innings for the Rays.

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Third baseman Matt Chapman hit two of Oakland’s five solo homers and made a spectacular diving catch running into the outfield.

Matt Olson hit his 30th homer before Mitch Moreland and Seth Brown also went deep for the A’s, who won for the 12th time in 15 games.

Moreland led off the seventh with an opposite-field shot to left-center to snap a 3-all tie, and Chapman immediately followed with a 407-foot drive to left. That chased Rangers starter Jordan Lyles (5-10), who has allowed 31 homers this season.

Andrew Chafin (1-2) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

MARLINS 5, CUBS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, sending the Marlins to the victory.

Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory. Dylan Floro (4-4) got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Chicago committed four errors in its 10th straight loss, including three by shortstop Sergio Alcántara. It’s the second double-digit losing streak for the Cubs after they dropped 11 in a row between June 25 and July 6.

Codi Heuer (4-2) got the loss, allowing two unearned runs.

PIRATES 14, BREWERS 4, GAME 1

BREWERS 6, PIRATES 0, GAME 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Aaron Ashby and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, leading Milwaukee to a split of a day-night doubleheader.

In the first game, Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles, and the Pirates snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Ashby allowed three hits in four innings in the nightcap. Brad Boxberger (5-3), Devin Williams and Hunter Strickland worked one inning each to finish the seven-inning game.

Milwaukee won for the fifth time in six games and leads the NL Central by eight games over Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (3-10) allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

In the opener, Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth. He also scored four times.

Chasen Shreve (1-0) got the win. Milwaukee's Brett Anderson (4-6) was tagged for six runs in 3 1/3 innings.