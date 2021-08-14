Ravens force 6 turnovers, rally behind QB Tyler Huntley to beat Saints, 17-14, for 18th straight preseason win

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson threw passes to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Sammy Watkins and Mark Andrews an hour before Saturday night’s preseason opener. He put on his pads and helmet and jogged out onto the M&T Bank Stadium field 40 minutes before kickoff. He gave every indication that he might actually play quarterback Saturday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Then Jackson changed back into street clothes, and the offense’s night unfolded in a 17-14 win as if that were always the night’s smartest decision.

If Jackson is to one day earn a franchise-record deal, the Ravens wisely avoided putting their franchise’s most important investment at significant risk. Their offensive line entered Saturday with only two projected Week 1 starters available, center Bradley Bozeman and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva. It entered halftime missing Bozeman, who left with an ankle injury, and with Jackson’s replacement, Trace McSorley, already having taken four hits.

With the victory, the Ravens extended their NFL-best preseason streak to 18 games, the longest such streak over the past 25 preseasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The team last lost on Sept. 3, 2015, about a month before the Orioles’ Chris Davis won his second Major League Baseball home run title. The Ravens appeared to avoid significant injuries, and got impressive showings from inside linebacker Patrick Queen and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, two of their past three first-round picks.

But other than maybe injured rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s timetable for a return, no football matter in Baltimore is more urgent than the state of the offensive line. Two years ago, during Jackson’s NFL Most Valuable Player-worthy season, it was among the NFL’s best. Last year, with guard Marshal Yanda retired and left tackle Ronnie Stanley lost for half the season, the Ravens’ pass protection folded in some of the season’s most important junctures, including a season-ending playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday, the Ravens’ line was far from healthy and far from ready for Week 1. Stanley, still recovering from ankle surgery, practiced Monday and Wednesday and was off Tuesday and Thursday. Rookie guard Ben Cleveland, after suffering an undisclosed midweek injury, did not dress for the game. Neither did guard Kevin Zeitler, who’s recovering from a foot strain. Bozeman made it through just one quarter before entering the team’s medical tent; he returned for the second half in street clothes, his right ankle taped up. Only Villanueva, still adjusting to the right tackle position, made it to Sunday in good shape.

The Ravens’ makeshift offensive line looked overmatched at times, as it has for much of training camp. Tyre Phillips, a contender at left guard with Cleveland and Ben Powers, was again pressed into service at left tackle. Powers started at left guard, then kicked out to right tackle when Villanueva left. Patrick Mekari started between Bozeman and Villanueva at right tackle. The mixing and matching continued all night.

Only an aggressive, opportunistic Ravens defense kept the game within reach. The Ravens forced six turnovers, including three on the Saints’ first four possessions. Safety Geno Stone had two interceptions, and three Ravens defenders — inside linebacker Malik Harrison, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and safety Ar’Darius Washington — had a forced fumble.

It was not a banner night for the offense, which went without Andrews, Brown and Watkins, along with contributors like wide receiver Miles Boykin and absent running back Gus Edwards. McSorley finished 11-for-18 for 86 yards and rushed a jump-ball interception as he was pressured off the right edge. His first four drives totaled 14 yards and included a failed fourth-and-1 and a 56-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker.

Huntley, who played the second half, was 11-for-15 for 73 yards. As a runner, he was more volatile, fumbling away a potential scoring drive, but also more dynamic, rushing four times for 44 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown from 7 yards out with 6:39 remaining. Jackson, watching his fellow South Floridian from the sideline, bounced in delight as the offense celebrated.

The game could end in only one way: with another turnover. Third-string quarterback Ian Book’s last pass ended in the hands of fifth-round pick Shaun Wade, who turned just in time to secure the Ravens’ sixth takeaway with 1:49 remaining. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey sprinted 20 yards onto the field in celebration along with a couple of teammates, and the Ravens were in victory formation soon after.