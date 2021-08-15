Happ, Cardinals to take on Bubic, Royals

St. Louis Cardinals (60-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-66, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (6-6, 6.34 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (3-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +105, Cardinals -123; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head to take on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Royals are 29-29 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .386 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Cardinals are 28-31 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .392 as a unit. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a slugging percentage of .509.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-4. Jon Lester notched his fourth victory and Arenado went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Brad Keller took his 12th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 29 home runs and is slugging .517.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 56 extra base hits and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (back).