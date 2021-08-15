Stammen scheduled to start for San Diego against Arizona

San Diego Padres (66-53, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-80, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Craig Stammen (5-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +140, Padres -162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 24-35 in home games in 2020. Arizona has slugged .379 this season. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .449 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Padres are 26-29 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .369.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Tyler Gilbert earned his first victory and Drew Ellis went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Joe Musgrove registered his eighth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 104 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Frazier leads the Padres with 139 hits and has 34 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .258 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (health protocols), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).