McHugh expected to start for the Rays against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (38-78, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-47, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-11, 6.10 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rays: Collin McHugh (4-1, 1.61 ERA, .90 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -248, Orioles +207; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will meet on Monday.

The Rays are 35-22 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.4.

The Orioles are 21-41 in road games. Baltimore has slugged .400 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .540 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-6. JT Chargois earned his second victory and Brett Phillips went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Paul Fry registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 26 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 61 RBIs and is batting .253.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .258 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 0-10, .262 batting average, 9.11 ERA, outscored by 58 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (hand).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion).