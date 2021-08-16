Quantrill scheduled to start for Indians at Twins

Cleveland Indians (57-59, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (52-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -125, Indians +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will face off on Monday.

The Twins are 28-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota's lineup has 168 home runs this season, Jorge Polanco leads them with 21 homers.

The Indians have gone 28-32 away from home. Cleveland has hit 143 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 26, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-2. J.A. Happ earned his fourth victory and Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Sam Hentges registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 63 RBIs and is batting .267.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 73 RBIs and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .229 batting average, 3.86 ERA

Indians: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Willians Astudillo: (foot).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).