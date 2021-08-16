Miley scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (52-68, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-55, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (2-1, 2.95 ERA, .98 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (9-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -230, Cubs +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will square off on Monday.

The Reds are 31-27 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .432 this season. Max Schrock leads the team with a mark of .578.

The Cubs have gone 21-40 away from home. Chicago is hitting a collective .228 this season, led by Ian Happ with an average of .176.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Luis Castillo notched his fifth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Alec Mills registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Votto leads the Reds with 75 RBIs and is batting .279.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .547.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Cubs: 0-10, .238 batting average, 7.82 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Jesse Winker: (back).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).