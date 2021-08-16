Toussaint, Braves to take on Garrett, Marlins

Atlanta Braves (62-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-67, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.65 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +132, Braves -153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Monday.

The Marlins are 30-27 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .380 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .487 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 31-27 on the road. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .371.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-4. Pablo Lopez earned his fifth victory and Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Miami. Ian Anderson registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and is slugging .487.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 59 extra base hits and 80 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .277 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 8-2, .234 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).