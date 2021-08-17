Houck expected to start for the Red Sox against Yankees

Boston Red Sox (69-51, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (66-52, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees +125, Red Sox -145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will square off on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 33-25 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Red Sox are 32-27 on the road. Boston has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads the club with 29, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Brandon Workman earned his first victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Jonathan Loaisiga took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 121 hits and has 47 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 63 extra base hits and is batting .287.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .300 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: (covid-19), Adam Ottavino: (shoulder), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).