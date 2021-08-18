Major soccer match coming to Charlotte. Why it’s a win for city, fans, new MLS team

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez, left, taps the ball into the goal past Martinique goaltender Loic Chauvet during the Group A finale of the 2019 Gold Cup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday. The Charlotte Observer

Charlotte will host a major international soccer match this fall leading up to the city’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer. The men’s national teams from Mexico and Ecuador will play at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 27.

Event promoter Soccer United Marketing, working in collaboration with the Mexican Fútbol Federation (FMF) and Charlotte’s MLS expansion team — Charlotte FC, announced the event Wednesday morning. The match will be the fifth stop for Mexico on its 2021 U.S. tour.

Mexico was scheduled to play in Charlotte against the Czech Republic in March 2020 as part of the #MexTour last year, but the event was canceled along with other planned stops in Arlington, Texas and Denver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For participating teams, the new friendly date precedes the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off next November. For Charlotte FC, the timing provides a test run for an MLS match-day atmosphere as the club sets a goal of hosting record-setting crowds in the same stadium later in the year.

“It’s huge for us,” Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly told the Observer. “Because it’s a chance for the Mexican National Team fanbase and potential Charlotte FC fans to see, less than six months out, what gameday could look like at Bank of America Stadium.”

Kelly said that the ongoing renovation project at the roughly 75,000-seat stadium in Uptown Charlotte will not impede match-day operations. The soccer-related renovations include the addition of a center tunnel, a new home locker room, new food and beverage bar areas and significant changes to the East Gate.

The Carolina Panthers, which host NFL games at the same venue, will be in season and are scheduled to play in Texas that weekend. Teams from Ecuador and Mexico are expected to use the Panthers locker rooms.

The most pressing concern for organizers is the rising number of COVID-19 cases, which have already compelled teams and leagues to reinstate previously relaxed protocols. The Panthers announced Tuesday that face coverings will be required indoors for staff and guests at the stadium. Kelly said that the staff is hoping that there won’t be a need to reduce capacity for the event, but Charlotte FC will continue to follow state and local guidance in consultation with health officials. There are no current capacity restrictions at the stadium.

Mexico last played at the venue in 2019, when El Tri defeated Martinique 3-2 in a first round Concacaf Gold Cup match in front of a crowd of nearly 60,000 fans. The team is set to return to an artificial turf field, which was recently installed ahead of the Panthers season.

Regarding turnout, Kelly said that the goal is to fill the lower bowl of the stadium, which means around 30,000 people, and ideally seat 40,000 to 50,000 fans for the upcoming event. Mexico has already played four matches as part of its 2021 U.S. and averaged nearly 50,000 fans across Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

Team leadership hopes to see overlap between soccer fans in attendance for the Mexico match and those who come to future Charlotte FC games.

“It’s a really good chance for us to connect with Mexico’s fans who may feel like we’re not listening or we’re not paying attention,” Kelly said. “We fought hard to get this game back because of that. It’s a huge marketing opportunity for us with that audience.”

He added that with MLS on the horizon, soccer-hungry fans in the Charlotte-area will no longer be “waiting for the next Mexican National Team game” to come see a major soccer match at Bank of America Stadium.

“You actually have your own team that’s showing up a few months later,” Kelly said. “And I think that’s never really been the payoff for a lot of these fans.”

Team owner David Tepper paid a record $325 million MLS expansion fee to bring the franchise to Charlotte.

Tickets will go on sale to general public at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 at www.MexTour.org. Fans are able to pre-register for future ticket information on the Charlotte FC website.