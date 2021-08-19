Ruidíaz scores to help Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0

Seattle Sounders midfielder Jimmy Medranda (94) gets to a header in front of FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (7) in the second half during an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) AP

Raúl Ruidíaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games — following a stretch of four losses in five games — and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .

Ruidíaz had a shot blocked by defender Nkosi Tafari but the rebound went directly back to Ruidíaz, who chipped a shot off the crossbar, then the post and into the net in the 63rd minute.

Dallas (5-9-6) has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.