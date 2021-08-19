Gant expected to start for the Twins against Yankees

Minnesota Twins (54-67, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (69-52, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: John Gant (4-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -267, Twins +225; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Minnesota will face off on Thursday.

The Yankees are 36-25 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Twins are 24-34 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .426 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .480 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Hansel Robles recorded his second victory and Nelson Cruz went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Aroldis Chapman took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 63 RBIs and is batting .283.

Polanco leads the Twins with 21 home runs and is slugging .480.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Willians Astudillo: (foot).