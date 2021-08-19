McClanahan scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-81, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-47, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-13, 6.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -342, Orioles +268; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Rays Thursday.

The Rays are 38-22 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.3.

The Orioles are 21-44 in road games. Baltimore's lineup has 140 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads them with 21 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-4. Yarbrough earned his seventh victory and Wander Franco went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Spenser Watkins took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 49 extra base hits and is batting .234.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 21 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .270 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 0-10, .239 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 59 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Trey Mancini: (leg).