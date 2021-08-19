Flexen scheduled to start for Mariners at Rangers

Seattle Mariners (65-56, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (42-78, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +144, Mariners -168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rangers Thursday.

The Rangers are 28-33 in home games in 2020. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .287 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .345.

The Mariners have gone 28-31 away from home. The Seattle offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-1. Marco Gonzales earned his fifth victory and Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz registered his 12th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .476.

Seager leads the Mariners with 27 home runs and is batting .218.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .215 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).