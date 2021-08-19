Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Reed withdraws from Northern Trust with ankle injury

The Associated Press

Patrick Reed of United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Patrick Reed of United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York AP
JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Patrick Reed withdrew from The Northern Trust on Thursday with an ankle injury, missing the first of two events remaining before the end of Ryder Cup qualifying.

The PGA Tour did not receive details on the nature of the injury.

Reed is No. 22 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being in the field next week outside Baltimore. But with the points tripled in value for the postseason, reaching the Tour Championship becomes a little more difficult.

Of more immediate concern is the Ryder Cup.

The top six automatically qualify after the BMW Championship next week. Reed is No. 9 in the U.S. standings. Six more players will be captain's picks after the Tour Championship.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Flexen scheduled to start for Mariners at Rangers

August 19, 2021 6:41 AM

Sports

Connecticut hoops recruit signs to play for Miami Hurricanes

August 19, 2021 6:41 AM

Sports

Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids hit the pitch

August 19, 2021 6:41 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service