Davies expected to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (52-68, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-69, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-12, 5.69 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +101, Royals -119; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Kansas City will play on Friday.

The Cubs are 31-28 in home games in 2020. Chicago is slugging .396 as a unit. Willson Contreras leads the team with a .417 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Royals have gone 20-37 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .386 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .510.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ ranks second on the Cubs with 25 extra base hits and is batting .186.

Perez leads the Royals with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .510.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .272 batting average, 7.68 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Royals: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).