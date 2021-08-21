Hilliard, Hampson lift Rockies over Diamondbacks 9-4

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Drew Ellis, back, fields the throw to put out Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon at second base on a ground ball hit by C.J. Cron during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 Friday night.

C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who won their eighth in a row at home. Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks.

Rookie Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert, who no-hit the San Diego Padres last Saturday in his first big league start, gave up a single to Brendan Rodgers, the second batter he faced, quickly putting to rest the notion of successive no-hitters. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Johnny Vander Meer remains the only pitcher in major league history to throw consecutive no-hitters, a feat he accomplished in 1938.

David Peralta pinch hit for Gilbert and tripled home Drew Ellis in the top of the sixth to even the score at 4.

The Rockies regained the lead in their half of the sixth. Hampson, who hit a two-run homer in the second, worked a one-out walk off Brett de Geus (2-2). Hilliard, hitting for Robert Stephenson (1-1), followed with an RBI triple down the right field line. Hilliard came home one batter later on Joe’s double.

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh but second baseman Rodgers made a diving, shoestring catch of Peralta’s liner to quash the threat.

In the eighth, Marte, who homered earlier, drew a one-out walk off Carlos Estévez. He tried to score when Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with a double but right fielder Charlie Blackmon got the ball to Rodgers, who relayed to catcher Elias Diaz in time to tag out the sliding Marte at the plate. The bang-bang play was upheld on review. “It went to New York. They slowed it down, probably in milliseconds, and they declared that the call was right,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’ve got to live by that.” Rodgers was at the center of both of the Rockies’ key defensive plays.

“I love playing defense,” Rodgers said. “It’s always fun to make those tough plays. You don’t get them very often. You get a lot of routine ones, but when you can show out and make those tough plays, man, it brings some eyes. It’s awesome to make those for sure.”

The Rockies added to their lead with three unearned runs in bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Blackmon and two-run double by Cron. The Rockies loaded the bases after shortstop Nick Ahmed booted a grounder by Trevor Story, allowing him to reach.

Gilbert went five innings and allowed nine hits and four runs in his second major league start.

“I think I battled,” Gilbert said. “I was told before the game that Colorado is a tough place to pitch. I know it is. It didn’t go the way I wanted it to, that’s for sure.” Austin Gomber, reinstated from the paternity list prior to the game, went five innings and allowed three runs on six hits. His wife, Rachel, gave birth to their second child, Mark, on Tuesday. ROAD RECORD

After a 6-1 homestand, the Diamondbacks opened their 10-game trip with a loss that dropped their road record to 14-46. That snapped a tie with the Rockies for the worst road record in the NL and they fell into a tie with Texas for the worst road record in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: CF Yonathan Daza, who’s on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb laceration suffered in an accident at home, still is dealing with some swelling in the wound and no timetable has yet been established for his return. ... LF Raimel Tapia (sprained right big toe) did some hitting and agility drills as he continues to work toward a return from the injury.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (1-7, 5.03 ERA) takes the mound in search of his first win since April 25.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.40 ERA) is slated to make his 16th start of the season but first against the Diamondbacks. He has won each of his last three starts.